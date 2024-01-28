L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Stake Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. L Catterton Asia Acquisition accounts for about 1.3% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.77% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 49.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.83 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.69 and a beta of 0.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

