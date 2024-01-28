L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.40-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7-21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.43 billion.

NYSE LHX opened at $209.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.41. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

