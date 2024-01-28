Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $68,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

