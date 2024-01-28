Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $912.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $912.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $830.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $778.05.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $26.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $839.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

