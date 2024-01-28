Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $825.00 at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $750.00 to $825.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $778.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $756.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

