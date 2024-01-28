Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $912.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $912.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

