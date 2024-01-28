Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $975.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $800.00 to $975.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.05.

LRCX stock traded down $26.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $756.79 and its 200-day moving average is $687.44. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

