Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $839.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $687.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.