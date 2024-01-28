Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 69,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $241.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.14. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Lantronix by 13.9% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

