Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

