LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $67,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

LCI Industries stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 216.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

