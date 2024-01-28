Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 88 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of V traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The firm has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

