Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEGN. Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.09 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.41.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.