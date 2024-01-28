Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,000,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,160,395 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 178,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

