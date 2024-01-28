LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LG Display stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $2,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 568.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

