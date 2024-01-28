LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 3,915 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

Visa stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

