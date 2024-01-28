LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

