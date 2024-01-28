LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.00. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

