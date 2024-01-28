LGT Group Foundation Buys 4,938 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

