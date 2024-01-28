LGT Group Foundation Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 71.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 654,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,271,000 after acquiring an additional 272,947 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 64.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,903,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

