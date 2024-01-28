LGT Group Foundation Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $202.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

