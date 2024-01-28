LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $61.78. 18,430,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,547,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

