LGT Group Foundation Has $2.54 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.12% of Materion worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 8.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 589,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Price Performance

NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.98. 47,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,975. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Materion

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.