LGT Group Foundation Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,298,000 after buying an additional 1,536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

