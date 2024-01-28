LGT Group Foundation Has $474,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Etsy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 0.0 %

ETSY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. 3,459,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.