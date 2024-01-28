LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

