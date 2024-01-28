LGT Group Foundation Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

