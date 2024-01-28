LGT Group Foundation Reduces Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $73.15. 2,334,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,466. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

