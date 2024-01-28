LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:RMIF)

LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RMIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.14. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RMIF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (RMIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides diversified coverage of fixed-income securities. The fund seeks current income and capital preservation by using proprietary analysis and a discretionary allocation approach.

