Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.63.

Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

