Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 68.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.47 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

