Lincoln National Corp Buys 63,669 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 865.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 666,817 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 604,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 474,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 447,775 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 746.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 481,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 424,357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 695,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,839. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

