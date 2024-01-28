Lincoln National Corp Has $1.29 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

