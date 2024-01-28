Lincoln National Corp Has $1.46 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.