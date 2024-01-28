Lincoln National Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.97 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

