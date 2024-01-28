Lincoln National Corp Has $1.76 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 48,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

