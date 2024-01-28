Lincoln National Corp Has $2.67 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

