Lincoln National Corp Has $2.99 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $264.40. 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,978. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $270.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,225 shares of company stock valued at $58,382,939. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

