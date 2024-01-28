Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.