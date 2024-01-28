Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.62 and a 1 year high of $301.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.64.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

