Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. 3,368,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

