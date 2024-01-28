Lincoln National Corp Purchases 508 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $371.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.39. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

