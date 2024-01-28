Lincoln National Corp Purchases 5,823 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

