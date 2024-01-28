Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after acquiring an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. 691,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,346. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

