Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,699,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JGRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.02. 163,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,479. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

