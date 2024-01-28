Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.84. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

