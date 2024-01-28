Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Linde by 13.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

LIN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,390. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

