Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $5.15 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $65.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,783,747 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,754,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00626628 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $567.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
