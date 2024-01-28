LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. 1,123,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.