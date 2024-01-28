Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,216 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

